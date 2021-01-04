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John Paul II Taught That Each Man Is The Risen Christ
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
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Sign Up For Our E-mail List Here: https://mhfm.email Paschal Joy is the joy about the Resurrection of Jesus. Find out why Antipope John Paul II said that Paschal Joy is the joy about a man accepting his own humanity! Recognizing what Antipope John Paul II was preaching is one of the keys to unlocking where we are in history, what the Vatican II Sect represents, what’s happening in Rome, how false traditionalists are deceived, etc. Thus, it’s very important for people to understand this information.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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