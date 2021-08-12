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This is absolutely insane. Vax side effects.
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881 views • August 12, 2021
Georgia Clark: So I’m in hospital after developing rare heart inflammation linked to Pfizer. And even with this side effect, I would get the jab again. Side effects can be treated, dying from Covid-19 can’t. The benefits far outweigh the risks. Syringe Microbe #pfizer #getvaxxed #sydneystrong
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