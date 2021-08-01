© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MEDIA LIES YET AGAIN "THOUSANDS" TURNED OUT IN FRANCE ? HERE IS THE REAL TRUTH....
Follow
4
Share
Report
581 views • August 01, 2021
((( Lame-stream Media ))) Does Nothing but Lie, but Then Again the 'People' Who Own the Media Corps Are Essentially the Same People Who Did Uss Liberty & 911, Lied About Wmd's in Iraq So American Kids Would Go Off and Die for Their Wars in the Middle East, What Do You Expect From This Caliber of People ? Its Way Past Time to Dismantle the Media Once and for All.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.