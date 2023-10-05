Understanding the New Man: What God Sees. Allelon Family Camp. Sept 26 2023, in Pulaski Mississippi

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker preaches a sermon on Friday night at the Timber Creek Camp Ministry in Pulaski Mississippi, which hosted the Allelon Family Camp. The message is about The Spirit World and The Physical World and how we are to live as Christians.
