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This is NASA making you believe they go to space with your Taxes
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454 views • October 16, 2021
NASA uses CGI (look it up for yourself) there is plenty of evidence out there in plain sight of the CGI agency they use. Here you can see how easy it is, like a movie, make you believe they go to space.
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