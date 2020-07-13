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2. MMS BOLIVIA: Government will allow the legal production and public distribution of Chlorine Dioxide to fight COVID 19 (Coronavirus)
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152 views • July 13, 2020
Cochabamba Bolivia: This article shows how it is possible for a government to change their law so that they can better treat deseases like coronavirus. They are not only allowing this to be produced, but they will be making CD publically available for all. You can tell in the wording of their Director of Public Health official that they still cannot call ClO2 a "medicine". They call it a "disinfectant". If they are basing their decision off of what they have seen in Equador (See my videos 8, 11 and 12 on their 100% success against corona) and other reports, it doesn't matter what they call ClO2. If it works, then it will save lives much faster and more effectively than traditional medical medicines. (My apologies, it was released on the 12th of July, not the 20th, as I stated in the video)
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