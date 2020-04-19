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Gates - Fauci - Covid 1984, NWO Global 911. Understanding the underlying root Virus is the Vatican - Crown Corp. of London and the District of Criminals, all fronts for the Luciferian Roman cult NWO!
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243 views • April 19, 2020
The Vatican - Crown Virus has been running the The United States of America through its DC US Corp. This De Facto Governance has a chain of Title to a DC Municipal Corp created in the 1870's to run DC - NOT AMERICA! It has not chain to the Four Organic Laws that are the foundation of America! Trump took control of the DC UNITED STATES Corporation which thwarted the Vatican virus plan to destroy America and establish a One World Government! Most have WRONGLY believed the current DC US Corp. to be the Founding Father created We the people Government! It is no such thing! The Organic Government was evacuated in the 1860s' and a Vatican - Crown US Corp. was created which has operated as if its the Organic We the People Government! This parasite Luciferian Talmudic shadow government ran entity has been been forging the New World Order for the Globalists ever since! It appears Trump and others Nationalist leaders interfered with the NWO plans for bringing forth a One World Government which explains the COVID 1984 longed planned Rothschilds - Gates - Fauci PLANDEMIC! See the 2012 Olympic Opening Britain to see the COVID 1984 was programmed long ago. It is not clear as to the Agenda Trump is playing at this time. One thing is clear, if he were not in Office, America would have already been burned to the Crown by Hillary and her NWO Sympathizers!
These links do well at explaining what is going on:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/04/covid-1984-a-global-911-3518892.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2020/04/why-the-lockdown-ian-r-crane-explains-the-real-agenda-2655936.html I posted an article to Before Its News:
Red Alert Update - Apr. 14. 3.0: "Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System... What Are You Going to Do About it?"
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/red-alert-gathering-evidence-suggests-that-the-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-to-take-down-the-global-system-and-genocide-you-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it-sit-down-on-one-knee-beca-8797.html
This Video exposes the deeper plot to enslave Humanity!
These links do well at explaining what is going on:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/04/covid-1984-a-global-911-3518892.html
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2020/04/why-the-lockdown-ian-r-crane-explains-the-real-agenda-2655936.html I posted an article to Before Its News:
Red Alert Update - Apr. 14. 3.0: "Gathering Evidence Suggests the New World Order Luciferian Roman Criminal Cabal have made their move to replace their Vatican / Crown Banking and Governance Slavery System for their Long Threatened Demonic One World Government Slavery System... What Are You Going to Do About it?"
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/04/red-alert-gathering-evidence-suggests-that-the-new-world-order-has-made-their-move-to-take-down-the-global-system-and-genocide-you-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it-sit-down-on-one-knee-beca-8797.html
This Video exposes the deeper plot to enslave Humanity!
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