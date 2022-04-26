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Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) Pesach 5722 / 2022 By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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35 views • April 26, 2022
25 Nissan, 5782
April 26, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
This video is called:
Birkat Khanim (Priestly Blessing) Pesach 5782 / 2022
Temple Mount - Jerusalem, Israel (City of David)
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
Links:
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
April 26, 2022
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
This video is called:
Birkat Khanim (Priestly Blessing) Pesach 5782 / 2022
Temple Mount - Jerusalem, Israel (City of David)
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy"
Links:
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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