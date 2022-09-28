⚡️ The Swedish Military Showed New Footage of a Large-Scale Leak from the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline after the Sabotage. - 092822

⚡️The Swedish military showed new footage of a large-scale leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline after the sabotage.
Europe is threatened with an ecological catastrophe, they cannot even name the timing of the repair work.
Also this, ⚡️German security services fear that both strings of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will be unusable forever - Tagesspiegel, citing government sources.
An urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage at Nord Stream will be held on Friday at 22.00 Moscow time, said First Deputy Russian Permanent Representative Polyansky
The investigation of gas leaks from the Nord Streams was transferred to the Security Service in Sweden, the involvement of "foreign states" is not ruled out, the department said.
