⚡️ The Swedish Military Showed New Footage of a Large-Scale Leak from the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline after the Sabotage. - 092822

⚡️The Swedish military showed new footage of a large-scale leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline after the sabotage.

Europe is threatened with an ecological catastrophe, they cannot even name the timing of the repair work.

Also this, ⚡️German security services fear that both strings of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will be unusable forever - Tagesspiegel, citing government sources.

-

An urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage at Nord Stream will be held on Friday at 22.00 Moscow time, said First Deputy Russian Permanent Representative Polyansky

--

The investigation of gas leaks from the Nord Streams was transferred to the Security Service in Sweden, the involvement of "foreign states" is not ruled out, the department said.

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1