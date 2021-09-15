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Technology and its Impact on our Lives, our Children's Lives, and how to Unplug for a Happier Life with Ben Pring
Finding Genius Podcast
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30 views • September 15, 2021
How can we unplug ourselves and disconnect from technology addiction? By remaining mindful and limiting the role technology has in our lives, future generations may nurture a more sustainable relationship.

Listen in to learn:

How technology forms a stranglehold on your life
Some options we have when disconnecting
The action which can be taken to help the younger generations

Ben Pring, the Vice President, Head of Thought Leadership, and Managing Director at Cognizant's Center for the Future of Work, shares his insight into technology and why we can all benefit from disconnecting.

While technology has introduced unheard-of miracles in many of our lives, it has also introduced almost incomprehensible challenges to future generations. Since technology offers so many benefits, it has also been incredibly addictive, and it may be just as harmful as others.

Since it may prove difficult to put this proverbial genie back in a bottle, some solutions to curb this effect in future generations will be posed. However, this will be an effort that each and every one of us will need to take seriously, especially in the years to come.

Search @BenjaminPring on Twitter for more information.

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
technologyhappy life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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