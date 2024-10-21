BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Did McDonald Trump Just Deliver An October Surprise To Kamala Harris?-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 21 2024
That Donald Trump has long-loved the fast food served up at McDonald’s is a well-known fact dating back many years, and he has been seen quite often flying around on his 747 with a plates of fries and burgers in front of him. So when he ‘worked a shift’ at Mickey D’s this weekend, it was, if nothing else, an authentic expression of who he is, and it went viral on social media. Kamala Harris behind the pulpit at a black church? Not so much, in fact, not at all authentic. Have we just had our ‘October Surprise’? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have gone off the path and have ventured into uncharted territory, witnessing spectacle after spectacle with each new one more unbelievable than the last. In the 1999 movie ‘The Matrix’, Morpheus says to Neo “What you know you can’t explain, but you feel it. You’ve felt it your entire life, that there’s something wrong with the world. You don’t know what it is, but it’s there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad.” Here in 2024, that ‘splinter’ is about ready to pop like the proverbial weasel, and down the rabbit hole we’re all gonna go. In fact, I submit to you that we are likely already there. On this episode, we show you the end times insanity that’s bustin’ out all over the end times landscape, here on Day 1,680 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
