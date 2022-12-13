Rapture – Jesus Bread Crumbs

It is good to read the whole bible. It is better to do it with other people who have the same interest. Wisdom and understanding come from the Holy Spirit so never fear He/She always want to guide or help us.





Here is the salvation prayer: I

accept you, Lord Jesus, as my savior. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to keep me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.