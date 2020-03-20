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What Did Jesus Say About the End Times?
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45 views • March 20, 2020
"What Did Jesus Say About the End Times?" brings to life Biblical prophecies of Jesus about End Time Signs. It covers many doomsday predictions Jesus gave including global wars, natural disasters, great signs in the skies and the rise of false prophets and lying signs and wonders leading to widespread religious deception. Learn about events before the return of Christ during the Great Tribulation... and find out when the rapture of the church is too!
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Images: Assorted bY Waiting For the Word (flickr.com) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Cristianos asiaticos orando en las afueras BY Maltz Evans (flickr.com) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Noah and Family BY Moody Publishers/FreeBibleimages.org Images of parable of virgins BY Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Foolish Virgins BY Stephencdickson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Video: Atardecer Plateado (Silver Sunset) BY danstevers.com https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Animation of person before Jesus, BY Fullofeyes.com Music: -Not going down without a fight BY Miguel Johnson soundcloud.com/migueljohnsonm http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... -Realness BY Kai Engel freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/ http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... -Crossing the Universe BY Esther Garcia https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Images: Assorted bY Waiting For the Word (flickr.com) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Cristianos asiaticos orando en las afueras BY Maltz Evans (flickr.com) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Noah and Family BY Moody Publishers/FreeBibleimages.org Images of parable of virgins BY Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing. http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... Foolish Virgins BY Stephencdickson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Video: Atardecer Plateado (Silver Sunset) BY danstevers.com https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Animation of person before Jesus, BY Fullofeyes.com Music: -Not going down without a fight BY Miguel Johnson soundcloud.com/migueljohnsonm http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... -Realness BY Kai Engel freemusicarchive.org/music/Kai_Engel/ http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b... -Crossing the Universe BY Esther Garcia https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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