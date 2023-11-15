'INSANE THIS IS HAPPENING IN AMERICA! CHINA OWNS US NOW!

OUR PAST & PRESIDENT HAVE SOLD AMERICA TO COMMY CHINA. THE CHINESE ARMY COULD MARCH INTO AMERICA TODAY AND NOT A DAMN SHOT WOULD BE FIRED EXCEPT FOR THE FEW OF USE DEFENDING OUR FAMILY AND PROPERTY. WHILE FAT BRAIN DEAD AMERICANS ARE LAPPING UP ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA IS BEING SEIZED FROM WITHIN. I HOPE YOUR PREPPING AND HAVE PLENTY OF GUNS AND AMMO. ALL HELL IS COMING TO AMERICA IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...