ALEX JONES [FULL] Wednesday 7/20/22 • Climate Dictatorship! Biden to Seize Control of All US Energy Supplies! THIS IS WAR…

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CLIMATE DICTATORSHIP! WEF/UN COUP IN FULL SWING: BIDEN ANNOUNCES PLAN TO SEIZE CONTROL OF ALL US ENERGY SUPPLIES! THIS IS WAR…The Great Reset represents a planetary corporate dictatorship and its plan is to institute a hostile takeover of every government on Earth.
Today’s MUST-WATCH broadcast is loaded with major special guests including Roger Stone, Mike Adams, and Robert Barnes!
Tune in NOW!
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