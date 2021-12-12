Holy Health: How Church Makes You Healthier and Happier - Book Trailer

People who regularly go to church, synagogue, or mosque are more likely to live longer, have better physical health, better mental health, and have better life outcomes than those who don’t worship regularly. So concludes vast numbers of studies carried out at top secular universities and published in prestigious scholarly and medical journals. The book Holy Health: How Church Makes You Healthier and Happier has the scoop.



Holy Health makes clear that plummeting church attendance is fueling skyrocketing rates of depression, anxiety, and “deaths of despair.” It is a rousing call to action to put a stop to the carnage.



In the book you’ll learn:



• Why churchgoers are less prone to heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, hypertension, and dying from Covid.



• How church lowers stress, depression, and anxiety.



• Why even nonreligious therapists and physicians recommend faith-based therapy to their patients.



• Why many atheist scientists choose to go to church, and why other atheists extol the benefits of religion. In fact, a prominent atheist famous for his criticism of religion now says it can be a good thing after all.



• Why churchgoers have less divorce, higher marital satisfaction, and better marital sexual intimacy.



• Why their children get better grades and are less prone to alcohol and drug use.



• How church helps the poor and disadvantaged.



• Whether watching online church services has health benefits, and whether being spiritual but not religious can improve health.



• How a supposed ghost prompted college test-takers to avoid cheating, and how an imaginary princess motivated grade-schoolers to not cheat.



There are four levels of happiness. Holy Health tells stories of people who’ve reached the highest levels. John went from being a self-serving unhappy manipulator into someone who considers others' welfare in all he does. Another man couldn’t make friends to save his life, but turned that all around. An eighteen-year-old finally overcame her depression and anorexia. They all had one thing in common.



You’ll also find out:



• The neurological and molecular science behind why church boosts health.



• Whether prayer really works. Scientists have put prayer to the test.



• What one commentator said is the most powerful civilizing force in all of human history.



• What a New York Department of Transportation worker told a man about to jump off a bridge, prompting him to reconsider.



• What regular activity reduces the likelihood to near zero that a person will ever commit suicide.



• How to get what’s essentially a mini-psychotherapy session for free.



Holy Health may be the mother of all self-help books. It powerfully makes the case that the single most effective thing anyone can do to boost their wellness is: go to church.