Tesla Free Energy Light Bulb - DIY, Simple Supplies: Wood, Copper Wire, Magnets, Screws, Lightbulb, Glue

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How Does Tesla EM Energy Work? The magnetic field around/between a magnet(s) opens an electro-magnetic (EM) energy-window-electron-vortex from the atmospheric energy (orgone). Or the magnetic energy-window amplifies the energy flowing into the copper coil? The electron vortex concentrates in the attached/nearby copper coil. The electron vortex flows (is guided) along/around the copper wire to power the device?
EM Energy Device Analysis: How Many Magnets? How Many Copper Coils? 1.) Magnet strength & number of magnets? 2.) Copper coil location, amount, connection to device? 3.) type of device?
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