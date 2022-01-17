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WHO IS DYING FROM COVID?
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781 views • January 17, 2022
Are the overwhelming majority of deaths from Covid-19 afflicting patients already suffering from comorbidities? Hear what CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky had to say.
#RochelleWalensky #CDC #75Percent
POSTED: January 17, 2022
#RochelleWalensky #CDC #75Percent
POSTED: January 17, 2022
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