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CERN Occult Conspiracy - The Alberino Analysis
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268 views • August 15, 2021
In this analysis, Timothy Alberino breaks down the origin, activity and potential occult conspiracy behind the European Organization for Nuclear Research (a.k.a. CERN) and its Large Hadron Collider. The physicists and engineers working at CERN are ostensibly “probing the fundamental structure of the universe” in order to discover what it is made of, and how it all started. But is there a deeper and darker agenda percolating in occult shadows behind the scenes? Is someone trying to tear the veil of the material world and open a gate to a forbidden realm? One thing is for sure, mankind is about to step over a threshold that has not been trespassed for thousands of years. We may be getting ready to open a “pandora’s box” that was sealed long ago for our own protection.
Although a great deal of information regarding CERN is covered in this presentation, it only manages to scratch the surface. There is a vast amount of data relating to specific experiments occurring inside the Large Hadron Collider (each with its own potential ramifications) that had to be forgone in the interest of time.
Although a great deal of information regarding CERN is covered in this presentation, it only manages to scratch the surface. There is a vast amount of data relating to specific experiments occurring inside the Large Hadron Collider (each with its own potential ramifications) that had to be forgone in the interest of time.
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