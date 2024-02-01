Create New Account
Anna Perez: They Came for Your Guns, and Now…Your Zyn?
Leona Wind
Published a day ago

Chuck Schumer wants the government to crack down on the nicotine product Zyn. Why? Because it’s “unhealthy” for young people. But since when has anyone in government cared about what’s healthy for young people? And what exactly is going on here?

