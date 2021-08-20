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Over 10,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan.
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42 views • August 20, 2021
Over 10,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan.
Thousands could become hostages or worse and the Biden administration does not have a plan to rescue them.
Gen. Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin should spend less time on critical race theory and more time doing their jobs.
https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1428206938232393729
@KanekoaTheGreat
Thousands could become hostages or worse and the Biden administration does not have a plan to rescue them.
Gen. Mark Milley and Lloyd Austin should spend less time on critical race theory and more time doing their jobs.
https://twitter.com/Apoctoz/status/1428206938232393729
@KanekoaTheGreat
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