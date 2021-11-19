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VAERS Data: Junk? Useless?
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55 views • November 19, 2021
Well, the VAERS system may not be perfect, but when we look at the trends over time, it holds meaning. Have another look. This is for your naysayer friends with their heads in the sand...no offense...
OpenVAERS:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
my website:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
Enjoy my videos? (or suffer through them anyway?) Don't donate; book a service! That way, you get something out of it, too!
OpenVAERS:
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
my website:
https://pathlifecoaching.net/
Enjoy my videos? (or suffer through them anyway?) Don't donate; book a service! That way, you get something out of it, too!
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