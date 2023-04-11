Create New Account
Glenn: Will FRANCE now join the anti-U.S. dollar crusade?
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Glenn Beck


Apr 10, 2023


Several countries — like India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia — are making moves in partnership with Russia and China to weaken the U.S. dollar. And now, France may be considering such moves as well. After spending hours with Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that his nation must re-establish ‘strategic autonomy’ and resist becoming ‘just America’s followers.’ This — plus a few more stories that Glenn details in this clip — signals more trouble for the U.S. dollar, which is already down in usage around the world, Glenn says. A dollar collapse 'will happen slowly,’ he explains, ‘[and] then ALL AT ONCE.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pp4TbqPahOY

Keywords
collapserussiauschinaxisaudi arabiaunited statesmacronfrancedollarglenn beckindiabrazilcrusadeslowly at firstthen all at once

