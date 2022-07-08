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https://gnews.org/post/ppkw658d
07/07/2022 Jason Miller: The real concern about TikTok is their psychographic analysis of kids that enable them to manipulate public opinion and elections in the future. So when we talk about the inherent conflict that’s coming between the US and China, it’s not necessarily going to be a kinetic conflict, it’s going to be a cyber one.