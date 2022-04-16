Rebekah Koffler: We’re Just Running Around With Fantasies How the Russian People Are Going To Remove Putin From Power for a Regime Change

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04/12/2022 Rebekah Koffler: We’re just running around with fantasies about how the Russian people are going to remove Putin from power for a regime change. What it telegraphs to Putin, is that he has no off ramp and he’s cornered now, and he’s going to dramatically escalate this phase of this war.