Israel’s Goal Was Always Ethnic Cleansing (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News

https://youtu.be/lhNGimPNygs?si=fQg1eCDsOxrCvAF8


 03 Nov 2023

Israel's goal was always ethnic cleansing. Their latest massacre in Gaza is just their attempt to finish what they started 75 years ago. BT's Kei Pritsker shows how the Zionist movement has talked about expelling the Palestinians from their homeland for 100 years.


#BreakThroughNews

