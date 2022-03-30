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Psychopathy - The 'Human Disease' - David Icke
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104 views • March 30, 2022
David Icke Dot-Connector
Characteristics of Psychopathy - How to Recognize a Psychopath
Psychopaths in the world today
What war really is, including Russia-Ukraine
Who sanctions really target
Current events related to Psychopathy
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Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
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Mirrored from https://banned.video/watch?id=623d916016cab01e0ed8e1b0
Characteristics of Psychopathy - How to Recognize a Psychopath
Psychopaths in the world today
What war really is, including Russia-Ukraine
Who sanctions really target
Current events related to Psychopathy
Our Video Sponsor - https://oxnylia.org/occult
Perceptions Of A Renegade Mind By David Icke - Available Now - https://shop.davidicke.com/product/perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-david-icke-coming-soon/
The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
Up to 75% Off Now at InfowarsStore.com
Mirrored from https://banned.video/watch?id=623d916016cab01e0ed8e1b0
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