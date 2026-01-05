Election Fraud, Deep State & Venezuela: Unraveling the Global Conspiracy

Kristy Allen breaks down the alleged connections between the 2020 U.S. election, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro’s arrest, and the global deep-state cabal. From Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines to CIA-backed regime change operations, oil reserves, and elite corruption—this episode ties together claims of election manipulation, immigration schemes, and a shadowy network controlling world events.





Featuring commentary from Trump supporters, whistleblowers, and analysts, this podcast challenges mainstream narratives and calls for vigilance against what it describes as a systemic fraud threatening freedom worldwide.





