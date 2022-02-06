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My Journey as an Artist
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31 views • February 06, 2022
This video is based on images that I collected and created for my Painting III class at Laramie County Community College during Fall semester of 2021. It represents my journey as an artist during this past year. My paintings display my perceptions about special wilderness areas that I have explored in the Snowy Range Mountains. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
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