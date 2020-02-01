Trump's "Greatest Trade Deal Ever"? -- Or A Pause Before Conflict With China?

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"Trade Deals" are government-managed trade. Government-managed trade is political, which means politically-connected industries benefit. Free Trade is the only "trade deal" that benefits everyone. NO government interference with the economic lives and transactions of Americans. But instead of Free Trade, we have a crony system that many Americans despise -- the marriage of corporations and government, always working hand-in-hand.