Jeremy Corbyn targeted by Israel after exposing Gaza organ harvesting operation

Jeremy Corbyn targeted by Israel after exposing gruesome Gaza organ harvesting operation

The former Labour leader, ousted in 2020 and replaced by Keir Starmer, suspended and eventually booted over trumped up “antisemitism” charges, has given chilling testimony on a message he received from the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital about tampering with the bodies of dead Palestinians returned by the IDF.

💬 “He said there’d been a delivery of boxes to the hospital…a large number of boxes, 60 or 70 boxes, and after the IDF had gone off, they opened the boxes, and each one contained the skull of a Palestinian who’d been killed.”

💬 “They were also delivered the bodies of dead women in Gaza that had been opened and some of the organs removed. I mean it’s hard to describe this. That is what is happening to the people of Palestine,” Corbyn said.

Corbyn was not the first to describe potential evidence of organ harvesting. A TRT report said medical officials at the scene reported “anomalous characteristics,” including surgical incisions.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said bodies were received in a “mutilated state,” making identification next to impossible.

Israeli media pounced on Corbyn for bringing attention to the issue, claiming he was engaging in “blood libel,” and quoting mainstream journalist Nicole Lampert, who dubbed the politician “one of a number of openly antisemitic Jew haters sitting as MPs” and accusing him of “spreading horrendous lies about Israel.”

🇮🇱 “What happened to fact checking before spreading a wild blood libel?” an IDF spokesperson asked, assuring that Israel’s military “operates in accordance with international law and strict internal directives that prohibit such conduct.”