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Media Bias and Journalism Censorship- Interview with Sharyl Attkisson
Mercola
Mercola
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1 view • October 19, 2021
Sharyl Attkisson is an award-winning investigative journalist with uncompromising integrity. Her latest book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” is scheduled for release right around Thanksgiving, November 24, 2020.

• In the 1950s, the CIA ran a covert campaign called “Operation Mockingbird,” in which they recruited journalists as assets to spread propaganda, and while the campaign officially ended in the 1970s, evidence suggests the project never really stopped
• In her book, “Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism,” Sharyl Attkisson addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time: media bias and the deterioration of objective journalism
• Multinational industries, and the drug industry in particular, also wield powerful influence over content relating to their particular interests. As drug advertising became a major income stream for media companies, their reporting on health and medicine became increasingly biased
• Big Tech companies are also masters of censoring anything that might hurt themselves or their technocratic allies
• In terms of health, COVID-19 reporting has taken censorship and media manipulation to brand-new heights. All social media platforms are openly censoring dissenting views about the virus, particularly its origin and treatment. Even lauded doctors and scientists have been axed for speaking against the desired narrative dictated by the World Health Organization

Read full article https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/22/sharyl-attkisson-media-bias.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_media-bias-and-journalism-censorship-interview-with-sharyl-attkisson

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