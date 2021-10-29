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Terry R Eicher: The Truth That Has Been Erased... [29.10.2021]
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58 views • October 29, 2021
Tisha Marie Cain - 4 hours ago:
'I tried to fact check this in my local library here in California I went in to speak to the library and who had been employed for over 20 years. I asked to see the first edition of the encyclopedia Britannica and he confirmed they “threw those books out”. I said why would you ever throw away history like that and he replied the books were too big and too bulky and we did not have enough room. Absolutely astonishing'
646 Views oct 29, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mhPnp6DNliE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
'I tried to fact check this in my local library here in California I went in to speak to the library and who had been employed for over 20 years. I asked to see the first edition of the encyclopedia Britannica and he confirmed they “threw those books out”. I said why would you ever throw away history like that and he replied the books were too big and too bulky and we did not have enough room. Absolutely astonishing'
646 Views oct 29, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
12.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mhPnp6DNliE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
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