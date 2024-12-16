BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Great Disappearing and the Great Nothing - let me explain what I am seeing
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
Sober Christian Gentleman Pod
36 followers
2
219 views • 4 months ago

S2 - 90- The Great Disappearing and the Great Nothing Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.

Inattentional blindness is being uses against you.

What the collectivists are doing is using pagentdy, internet and statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you using a version of those sane manipulation. Benifiting down then benefitting up.. . Lawfare in action.

I will cover the disapearance of people, limbs and architechture right before your eyes without you knowing it.

Here is the definition:

People sometimes fail to notice salient unexpected objects when their attention is otherwise occupied, a phenomenon known as inattentional blindness.

psychological phenomenon of inattentional blindness is when people fail to notice unexpected objects or events in their visual field because they are focused on something else. This can happen even if the unexpected stimulus is within their spatial focus of attention. 

Here are some examples of inattentional blindness:

• Not noticing that a person you are talking to changed their jacket

• Not noticing that the color of a website background changes as you scroll down

• Mistaking another server at a restaurant for the one who was serving your table 

Inattentional blindness is common because the brain can only focus on what it expects to see or happen, a process known as selective attention. People are generally good at noticing information that is relevant to them, such as a car speeding toward them. However, they can miss details all the time, even really obvious ones. 

There is no treatment for inattentional blindness, but, one 2022 study found that regular mindfulness meditation may also decrease inattention blindness. 

---
This definition is so broad it can be applied in many ways to achieve the goals of the communist Blob.

Vagueness is the point; manipulation is the point, and enacting laws to impose their views using the force of the state is the point.

Let me explain.


Keywords
americausacanadamagaagenda 21adventurehomelesscityundergroundreplacementcountrydemolitioncreaturenothingvan lifetunnelcavesdisappearingnothingnessdeconstructionerasingcontruction
