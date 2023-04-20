Create New Account
Day 57 of Proud Boys Seditious Conspiracy Trial, Dominic Pezolla Testifies, Deliberation Looms
Published a day ago |

Washington DC conservative activist Suzanne Monk, known as the Proud Boys ‘den mother,’ discusses provides update on the seditious conspiracy trial after observing cross examination for two months daily, with RVM host Alicia Powe


