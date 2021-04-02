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5D Ascension: Galactic Superwave, "The Event", 11:11 Synchronicity
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77 views • April 02, 2021
Considering scientific and spiritual evidence for the imminent arrival of a Galactic Superwave converging with the Grand Solar Minimum an Earth Pole Shift to precipitate the Ascension "Event". With International Spiritual Facilitator "Open"
Visit our Ascension Portal: https://www.Openhandweb.org
Visit our Ascension Portal: https://www.Openhandweb.org
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