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International Women's Day: Congresswomen react to latest Cuomo allegations
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60 views • March 09, 2021
International Women's Day: Congresswomen Claudia Tenney, Stephanie Bice and Ashley Hinson comment on how far women in politics have come over the last century and the work that still needs to be done, and react to the latest allegations made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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