BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Baroque (1998, Saturn)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 2 weeks ago

Baroque is a rogue-like, dungeon-crawling RPG developed by Sting and published by ESP. It was only released in Japan. Baroque was also released for Playstation and later remade for Playstation 2, iOS and Wii. The game is set in a dark fantasy world with some steampunk elements. You go through different of a tower, and levels are randomly generated. The game is played from a first-person perspective. Combat is in real-time. Movement is not limited to fixed steps and 90-degree turns, but you cannot look up and down. You have a health meter and a stamina meter. If the latter is depleted, you ability to fight is limited. Health (normally) regenerates over time, while stamina is constantly falling and needs to be refreshed. There seems to be no option to learn magic, but there scrolls with spells, which can be used one time.

Keywords
espstingrpgsega saturn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy