Baroque (1998, Saturn)

Baroque is a rogue-like, dungeon-crawling RPG developed by Sting and published by ESP. It was only released in Japan. Baroque was also released for Playstation and later remade for Playstation 2, iOS and Wii. The game is set in a dark fantasy world with some steampunk elements. You go through different of a tower, and levels are randomly generated. The game is played from a first-person perspective. Combat is in real-time. Movement is not limited to fixed steps and 90-degree turns, but you cannot look up and down. You have a health meter and a stamina meter. If the latter is depleted, you ability to fight is limited. Health (normally) regenerates over time, while stamina is constantly falling and needs to be refreshed. There seems to be no option to learn magic, but there scrolls with spells, which can be used one time.