Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 10, 2023

Michael Salla





June 10, 2023





Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 5 to 9, 2023 which includes new whistleblower testimonies about classified reverse engineering projects involving extraterrestrial materials, Robert Kennedy, Jr dropping truth bombs on multiple exopolitical issues, the Las Vegas ET/UFO incident, and new book about US Army Insider Missions. Includes a bonus video message from JP about the Las Vegas ET incident.

This is the first in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.





For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all cites stories, visit: :https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKrD3dnN92E