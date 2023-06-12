Exopolitics Today - Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla - June 10, 2023

Michael Salla
June 10, 2023
Dr. Michael Salla covers the top exopolitics news stories from June 5 to 9, 2023 which includes new whistleblower testimonies about classified reverse engineering projects involving extraterrestrial materials, Robert Kennedy, Jr dropping truth bombs on multiple exopolitical issues, the Las Vegas ET/UFO incident, and new book about US Army Insider Missions. Includes a bonus video message from JP about the Las Vegas ET incident.
This is the first in a new series of "Exopolitics Today - Week in Review" episodes that will be published on Saturday mornings.
For Dr. Michael Salla's Twitter Feed with links to all cites stories, visit: :https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKrD3dnN92E
