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Deceptive Americans and UN Leftists Use Courts to Steal Children and Adults | Terri & Mark Stemann, Carolyn Blakeman | Nation of the Taken
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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32 views • June 19, 2022

Everyone remembers the 90s when across America parents were being falsely accused of criminal activity toward children. Under the Clintons' adherence to the UN Rights to the Child, parental rights were being stripped away.

Today the court system is largely profitable with lawfare and that includes the system being used to take children away from parents. The foster care system is a million to billion dollar industry and family courts are rolling in funds. With the attack on the rights of the individual, as seen with viral mandates, how will this be used to take children from parents and place them in institutions of profit and re-education?

Mark and Terri Stemann join to discuss their story of having their 7 homeschooled children taken from them in 2016 for no apparent reason. Through Let Our Children Go they have fought to reclaim their children and help other parents organize to reclaim their families broken apart by the judicial system. Why did Senator Rand Paul and Senator Mitch McConnell ignore strong proof that children were being stolen from parents in their state of Kentucky and the nation?

Carolyn Blakeman of the FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation joins to discuss VAERS and the deadly injuries occurring throughout the world with the Covid vaccines. Are hospitals torturing patients? The evidence will astound you. Through a bioweapon, the definition not accepted through mainstream, an assault upon citizens is being orchestrated. What kind of problems and solutions does this present? Find out on #FrontlineLive.

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gun controlred flag lawsvaccine injuriesdonald trumpcpsfamily courtkidnappingoperation warp speedstolen children
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