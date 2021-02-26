© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Marvin Steffins' 1984 Noah's Ark interview mentioning Ron Wyatt
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 26, 2021
An interesting 30-minute interview with Marvin Steffins, President of International Expeditions. In the interview, Steffins discusses his 1984 trip to Turkey, during which he visited Mount Ararat and the Durupinar Noah's ark site with Col. James Irwin and Ron Wyatt. This trip generated a lot of news due to the media accusing the group of taking illegal samples of the ark out of Turkey. This is Marv's view of the events. You can read about Ron Wyatt's view of the events in the different books and videos that Ron and Mary Nell Wyatt put out including the book by Mary Nell titled "The Boat Shaped Object on Doomsday Mountain."
Learn more here: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com including tours to the site to see the real Noah's ark that Ron Wyatt discovered in which Marvin Steffins discusses in this 1984 interview.
Learn more here: https://www.discoverednoahsark.com including tours to the site to see the real Noah's ark that Ron Wyatt discovered in which Marvin Steffins discusses in this 1984 interview.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.