NO PLACEBOS, NO EXCUSES: SENATOR ANTIC CALLS OUT THE TGA

Australian Senator Alex Antic joins Del following his viral Senate exchange with the Therapeutic Goods Administration(TGA), where he exposed the shocking lack of placebo-controlled studies for childhood vaccines. Antic breaks down the moment that captured global attention, explains its connection to “An Inconvenient Study,” and shares how the MAHA movement is inspiring a worldwide demand for transparency, accountability, and true vaccine safety science.