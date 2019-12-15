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Hog Wild
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20 views • December 15, 2019
HOG WILD
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
Honey, I’m goin hog wild, goin hog wild over you,
Yes, I’m runnin hog wild, runnin hog wild all thru the zoo,
Now the bees know the way, though they ain’t been told,
But we got the buzz, honey, don’t say no,
We ain’t too slow and we ain’t too old
To love it, too!
Honey, I wanna stroke you like a lover should, yes I do,
Show you every moment how new this old world is here with you,
Though the big, bad barnyard has me dug in for war,
My heart beats your drum, my feet run for your door,
It’s my nature to join you, it’s what I come for,
And I love it, too!
Honey, I’m goin hog wild, goin hog wild over you,
Yes, I’m runnin hog wild, runnin hog wild all thru the zoo,
Now this gift here that fills us just can’t be denied,
We can try hard to hide it, but it lives in our lives,
Let’s let it deliver, let it rip, let it ride,
And love it, too!
c. 1982 – Mike Caraway
Honey, I’m goin hog wild, goin hog wild over you,
Yes, I’m runnin hog wild, runnin hog wild all thru the zoo,
Now the bees know the way, though they ain’t been told,
But we got the buzz, honey, don’t say no,
We ain’t too slow and we ain’t too old
To love it, too!
Honey, I wanna stroke you like a lover should, yes I do,
Show you every moment how new this old world is here with you,
Though the big, bad barnyard has me dug in for war,
My heart beats your drum, my feet run for your door,
It’s my nature to join you, it’s what I come for,
And I love it, too!
Honey, I’m goin hog wild, goin hog wild over you,
Yes, I’m runnin hog wild, runnin hog wild all thru the zoo,
Now this gift here that fills us just can’t be denied,
We can try hard to hide it, but it lives in our lives,
Let’s let it deliver, let it rip, let it ride,
And love it, too!
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