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Real Food Cookie Recipe
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51 views • December 18, 2019
https://recipes.mercola.com/real-food-cookies-recipe.aspx?utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=video&utm_campaign=Content_RealCookie There’s nothing like the smell of freshly baked cookies. However, many store-bought varieties today are loaded with unhealthy amounts of sugar, preservatives, and processed grains. This is why it’s better to bake your own cookies at home.
Mercola.com reader Meg Brock shares her Real Food Cookies recipe, which doesn’t use sugar and flour. It’s a healthy alternative to a snack time favorite!
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Mercola.com reader Meg Brock shares her Real Food Cookies recipe, which doesn’t use sugar and flour. It’s a healthy alternative to a snack time favorite!
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/35fW5VQ
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2Xt94ke
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/35fjxmb
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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