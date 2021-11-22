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NorbzWorld: Graphene Demo From 2014 Just Connecting Some (Potential) Dots...[21.11.2021]
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50 views • November 22, 2021
This is from 2014, and the comments on the original video have now been taken over with a new lens, it makes me really smile to see everyone on there generally agreeing to one overarching common thread. So much so that the bots/censorship/groups of paid influencers can't keep up ahaha...
It reminds me of the little snake toys at fireworks shops you can buy and light them and they grow..
... then It makes me think, hmmmm - if I was to control a volcano/perception of one, how would I do it? hmmmm....
.... then it makes me think... if I wanted to distribute this so the world breathes it in, and gets magnetic/stronger receivers etc. yeah we can drone and spray the air, and we can dump this into volcanos, then wind, then us, then mission complete, maybe it has been overlycomplete by now. Maybe I'm just a good storyteller and 'what if' erer...
Anyway, another extension to the rabbit hole, with a soundtrack to go with it :).
SONG: 2045 - REMIX - The original version is at:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Q2doj...
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/2045...
The Cyborg Animation Version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KCDGkObMUg&;t=0s
SOURCE VIDEO:
Graphene : Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar.
532,852 views May 30, 2014
O21CD - 4.94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zysGaSyn6jk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCowu_H6E5YPz4V2h8ARceRQ
Grphene : Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar.
http://www.waterfreedomrevolution.com Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar http://www.waterfreedomrevolution.com.
On 24th July 2013 at St.Petersburg Russia, Prof.Petrik shows the demonstration how to produce Graphene, to Indian Scientific Delegation Led by DR.Vijay Bhatkar (Chariman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Technology, DelhiChairman, ETH Research Lab, PuneFormer Member, Scientific Advisory Committee, Government of India. Former Executive Director of C-DAC, Pune. Founder Chancellor India International Multiversity. Chancellor, D.Y. Patil University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India). The delegation visited Russia in representation of WFR President Mr.Nilesh Neel. WFR is working in collaboration with Prof. V. I. Petrik.
The gist of the invitation was to introduce to the breakthrough foundations and the applications created by the Russian scientist Prof.V.I.Petrik. Other respected member delegates are 1.Dr.Shiveram Bhoje, Former Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. 2.Dr.S.H.Pawar, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil University, Kolhapur. 3.Dr.Satish Wate, Director, NEERI, CSIR, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. 4.Mr.P.J.Rangari, Chief Engineer, MIDC, Nanded, Maharashtra, India. 5.Mr.Elvis P. Gomes, Director & Additional Secretary, Urban Development, Government of Goa. 5.Mr.Nilesh Neel, Poet, Entrepreneur and Coordinator. Founder, President & Director Original 21st Century Discoveries Pvt. Ltd.Founder, President & Director, Water Freedom Revolution Industries Pvt. LtdFounder, President & Director, Griffiannayza Architecture Pvt. Ltd.Founder, President & Director, IRSPBB. Founder& Chairman, bashirbadr.com
Prof.Petrik produce Graphene (HRCM) by drop of unique liquid Cl2O7. He produces Graphene (HRCM) from graphite by the method of cold destruction of carbon-laminated compounds into carbon clusters, graphenes. Mr.Neel showing how Graphene (HRCM) is the lightest material in world by holding it by weightless flower.
Graphene Cl2O7 is produced by a special reaction on NaCl in platinum electrolyzers. A retardant is added to Cl2O7 to slow down the reaction by avoiding explosion. The reaction is autocatalytic chain reaction. It was claimed that Prof. Petrik only knows this method of Graphene production. Carbon material produced by cold destruction of stratified carbon compounds, mostly consisting of graphenes and having high activity to pressing is named High Reactivity Carbon Mixture [HRCM].
It consists of graphenes, various web type carbon structures in rolls, nanotubes, branching nanotubes, nanofractals, etc, which form homogenous carbon mass as a result of chaotic concretion possessing tremendous specific surface and high chemical activity. Abnormal sorption properties of HRCM can be explained by the fact that carbon atoms at the graphene periphery are not saturated have increased chemical activity and can be bound to many compounds in order to compensate free valence. Graphene has unique properties -very high sorption ability, very light 2 kg/m3, high thermal conductivity, high electrical conductivity very strong- 200 times steel.
1,592 views Nov 21, 2021
NorbzWorld
41.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HRTBMTWzaI4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
#Graphene #RemoteNeuralControl
It reminds me of the little snake toys at fireworks shops you can buy and light them and they grow..
... then It makes me think, hmmmm - if I was to control a volcano/perception of one, how would I do it? hmmmm....
.... then it makes me think... if I wanted to distribute this so the world breathes it in, and gets magnetic/stronger receivers etc. yeah we can drone and spray the air, and we can dump this into volcanos, then wind, then us, then mission complete, maybe it has been overlycomplete by now. Maybe I'm just a good storyteller and 'what if' erer...
Anyway, another extension to the rabbit hole, with a soundtrack to go with it :).
SONG: 2045 - REMIX - The original version is at:
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Q2doj...
Apple Music:
https://music.apple.com/us/album/2045...
The Cyborg Animation Version:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KCDGkObMUg&;t=0s
SOURCE VIDEO:
Graphene : Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar.
532,852 views May 30, 2014
O21CD - 4.94K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zysGaSyn6jk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCowu_H6E5YPz4V2h8ARceRQ
Grphene : Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar.
http://www.waterfreedomrevolution.com Demonstration of Graphene (HRCM) to Indian Scientific delegation led by Dr.Vijay Bhatkar http://www.waterfreedomrevolution.com.
On 24th July 2013 at St.Petersburg Russia, Prof.Petrik shows the demonstration how to produce Graphene, to Indian Scientific Delegation Led by DR.Vijay Bhatkar (Chariman, Board of Governors, Indian Institute of Technology, DelhiChairman, ETH Research Lab, PuneFormer Member, Scientific Advisory Committee, Government of India. Former Executive Director of C-DAC, Pune. Founder Chancellor India International Multiversity. Chancellor, D.Y. Patil University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India). The delegation visited Russia in representation of WFR President Mr.Nilesh Neel. WFR is working in collaboration with Prof. V. I. Petrik.
The gist of the invitation was to introduce to the breakthrough foundations and the applications created by the Russian scientist Prof.V.I.Petrik. Other respected member delegates are 1.Dr.Shiveram Bhoje, Former Director, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. 2.Dr.S.H.Pawar, Vice Chancellor, D Y Patil University, Kolhapur. 3.Dr.Satish Wate, Director, NEERI, CSIR, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. 4.Mr.P.J.Rangari, Chief Engineer, MIDC, Nanded, Maharashtra, India. 5.Mr.Elvis P. Gomes, Director & Additional Secretary, Urban Development, Government of Goa. 5.Mr.Nilesh Neel, Poet, Entrepreneur and Coordinator. Founder, President & Director Original 21st Century Discoveries Pvt. Ltd.Founder, President & Director, Water Freedom Revolution Industries Pvt. LtdFounder, President & Director, Griffiannayza Architecture Pvt. Ltd.Founder, President & Director, IRSPBB. Founder& Chairman, bashirbadr.com
Prof.Petrik produce Graphene (HRCM) by drop of unique liquid Cl2O7. He produces Graphene (HRCM) from graphite by the method of cold destruction of carbon-laminated compounds into carbon clusters, graphenes. Mr.Neel showing how Graphene (HRCM) is the lightest material in world by holding it by weightless flower.
Graphene Cl2O7 is produced by a special reaction on NaCl in platinum electrolyzers. A retardant is added to Cl2O7 to slow down the reaction by avoiding explosion. The reaction is autocatalytic chain reaction. It was claimed that Prof. Petrik only knows this method of Graphene production. Carbon material produced by cold destruction of stratified carbon compounds, mostly consisting of graphenes and having high activity to pressing is named High Reactivity Carbon Mixture [HRCM].
It consists of graphenes, various web type carbon structures in rolls, nanotubes, branching nanotubes, nanofractals, etc, which form homogenous carbon mass as a result of chaotic concretion possessing tremendous specific surface and high chemical activity. Abnormal sorption properties of HRCM can be explained by the fact that carbon atoms at the graphene periphery are not saturated have increased chemical activity and can be bound to many compounds in order to compensate free valence. Graphene has unique properties -very high sorption ability, very light 2 kg/m3, high thermal conductivity, high electrical conductivity very strong- 200 times steel.
1,592 views Nov 21, 2021
NorbzWorld
41.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/HRTBMTWzaI4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
#Graphene #RemoteNeuralControl
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