Russia’s Su-57 Enters The Hypersonic Era: A Game-Changer For Aerospace Power
The Russian military officially declared that its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet was equipped with hypersonic weapons, marking a major leap in the capabilities of the country’s Aerospace Forces. According to the First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the integration of hypersonic armaments solidifies years of advancements in defense technology and ushers in a new era of high-speed, long-range strike capabilities.
The Su-57, already a formidable multirole stealth fighter, is now being delivered to operational units alongside next-generation hypersonic missiles. This development follows years of speculation about the adaptation of air-launched hypersonic weapons for the platform. In February 2023, Russia’s TASS agency confirmed the existence of a compact hypersonic missile prototype designed specifically for the Su-57, likely an air-launched variant of the 3M22 Zircon, a scramjet-powered weapon already deployed on Russian naval vessels.
The Zircon missile is a hypersonic cruise weapon with a reported range of 1,000 km and a staggering speed of Mach 9, far outpacing Western counterparts like the U.S. SM-6, which has Mach 3.5 speed and 450 km range. Its kinetic impact alone is enough to neutralize heavily armored warships, making it a critical asset for military operations.
By deploying Zircon-like missiles from the Su-57, a stealth-capable aircraft, Russia gains a first-strike advantage against enemy fleets and high-value targets. Unlike bombers or surface vessels, the Su-57 can penetrate contested airspace undetected before launching near-unstoppable hypersonic strikes.
Beyond hypersonics, the Su-57 has also been armed with a new long-range cruise missile, derived from the strategic Kh-101/Kh-102 used by Russia’s Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers. Modified for the Su-57 with a compact airframe, folding wings, and an upgraded turbofan engine, this missile retains a 3,500 km range, making the Su-57 the longest-range fighter in the world.
This unprecedented strike distance allows the Su-57 to engage targets deep in enemy territory without relying on forward bases or refueling, a critical advantage in potential conflicts with NATO or other adversaries.
While the Su-57 is currently operational in only one regiment of the Air Force, its advanced weapons are already being adapted for other aircraft. The R-77M air-to-air missile, once exclusive to the Su-57, has now been integrated onto the Su-35S, signaling a push for standardized armaments.
Looking ahead, Russia may also equip the MiG-31K/I—already capable of carrying the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile—with the smaller Zircon variant, enabling multiple hypersonic launches per sortie.
The Su-57’s hypersonic and long-range missile capabilities position it as a transformational asset in modern combat. By combining stealth, speed, and unmatched firepower, Russia is setting a new standard for fifth-generation fighters.
https://southfront.press/russia-su-57-enters-the-hypersonic-era/