Jingle Bells Brews For 2022 Abita Office Party 4.5/5

Jingle Bells Brews For 2022 Abita Office Party
Beer and Gear
Published a day ago

*mea culpa stout but I told you I was tiredAbita Office Party is a solid well crafted "Holiday" brew. Brewed with Cocoa nibs, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. This when done right produces a beautiful experience for the taste buds. This is a classic example of how to do it right. Running 6.8 for the AB, the IBUs are 35 and the Lovibond color scale gives her a 70 out of 100.

She is smooth and tasty with a nice gradient of flavors progressing from the initial hit to the finish.

It's going to be hard to top this one this year but I'm going to give it a try and let you know.

Thanks for coming by and sharing some holiday cheer this year.

As always be the Big 3 folks!

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

