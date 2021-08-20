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NATO is a Cabal player. Much like the UN. Total Deep State. Look at this NATO hand waving Dude on CNN. And Dr. Lee Merrick does not pull any punches. You Gotta love her !
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500 views • August 20, 2021
Wow Dr. Merrick is over the top . She is so smart and has so much experience. And of course Mike Adams is such a great interviewer.
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