NEWSBREAK 120: APPEAL FOR BARBARA HARTWELL: CIA WHISTLEBLOWER, EXPOSES TRUTH, NEEDS MATERIAL SUPPORT

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Introduction to Barbara Hartwell's media and whistleblowing work and situation, appeal for material support.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Barbara Hartwell's website:
barbarahartwellvscia.com
Please send donations to the postal address listed at her site.
Or please send donations marked FOR BARBARA to the Paypal page below.
Please consider regular support for her web site and work.
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