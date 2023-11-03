Create New Account
Algerian Parliament - "It Is Time To Know Our True Enemy"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Algerian Parliament.

"We must say that Hamas is not a Terrorist group. The institution, the teacher of Terrorism is the United States of America… It is time to know our true enemy and it’s time to be Real Men, & Real Politicians."

uh-oh

israelpalestinegazalebanonalgeriawest bank

